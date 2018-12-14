The Black Caps are off to a flying start against Sri Lanka in the first test at the Basin Reserve. For live coverage, click here.
11.24am: Southee unplayable
Tim Southee may feature in at least three Sri Lankan nightmares tonight. The Black Caps opening bowler dismissed Danushka Gunathilaka in his first over, then Dhananjaya de Silva and Kusal Mendis in his second.
It's been glorious new ball bowling from Southee, who is starting the Kiwi summer just right. Three unplayable deliveries, three wickets.