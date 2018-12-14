The Black Caps are off to a flying start against Sri Lanka in the first test at the Basin Reserve. For live coverage, click here.

11.24am: Southee unplayable

Tim Southee may feature in at least three Sri Lankan nightmares tonight. The Black Caps opening bowler dismissed Danushka Gunathilaka in his first over, then Dhananjaya de Silva and Kusal Mendis in his second.

Strike bowler Tim Southee could be on for a few wickets today in the first #nzvsl test between @BLACKCAPS and @OfficialSLC at the Basin Reserve. He's making the ball hoop early. — Andrew Alderson (@aldersonnotes) December 14, 2018

Tim Southee strikes in his first and second over!

A lethal in-swinger traps Gunathilaka LBW, then De Silva edges one through to Watling. Sri Lanka 7-2, scorecard | https://t.co/lARlh13aT7 #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/KyBH3tBnZN — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 14, 2018

What a start to the New Zealand summer for Tim Southee. Three unplayable deliveries and three Sri Lankan wickets inside two overs. Three day finish, I reckon. #NZvSL — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) December 14, 2018

Ohh 3 Down🙈! Tim Southee is breathing fire 2-1-2-3🔥🔥! SL are in early trouble. Kane decided to bowl and his pacers aren't letting him down👍. #NZvSL pic.twitter.com/2B1znea45C — Arsalan Shahid (@iamarsalan18) December 14, 2018



It's been glorious new ball bowling from Southee, who is starting the Kiwi summer just right. Three unplayable deliveries, three wickets.