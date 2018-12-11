Kane Williamson has advanced to No.2 in the world test batting rankings after his 89 and 139 helped guide New Zealand to a test and series victory against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi.

He leapfrogs the suspended Australian Steve Smith to sit behind India's Virat Kohli.

Williamson previously held the top spot in 2015.

Henry Nicholls has jumped from 17th to ninth, BJ Watling has gained four places to 22nd, and Ross Taylor has dropped three places to 16th.

Trent Boult remains the country's best rated test bowler in eighth.

New Zealand's first test of a two-match series against Sri Lanka begins on Saturday.