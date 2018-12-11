Kane Williamson has advanced to No.2 in the world test batting rankings after his 89 and 139 helped guide New Zealand to a test and series victory against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi.

He leapfrogs the suspended Australian Steve Smith to sit behind India's Virat Kohli.

Williamson previously held the top spot in 2015.

Henry Nicholls has jumped from 17th to ninth, BJ Watling has gained four places to 22nd, and Ross Taylor has dropped three places to 16th.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Trent Boult remains the country's best rated test bowler in eighth.

New Zealand's first test of a two-match series against Sri Lanka begins on Saturday.

Related articles:

SPORT | Cricket

'Pork chop': Indian great slams Aussies as sledging row erupts

11 Dec, 2018 2:00pm
6 minutes to read
SPORT | Cricket

Gloves are off: Wife fires up in Aussie cricket fallout

11 Dec, 2018 10:30am
3 minutes to read
SPORT | Cricket

Black Caps hero dumped for Sri Lankan series

10 Dec, 2018 2:00pm
3 minutes to read
SPORT | Cricket

World record claimed as India topple Australia

10 Dec, 2018 6:55pm
3 minutes to read