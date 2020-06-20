On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Wild Interiors, a new book by Hilton Carter, features fabulous homes from New Mexico to Berlin, where house plants are the hero that elevate an ordinary room to extraordinary and lush.
PLANT THRONE
This beautifulhanging chair in Sofie and Yannick's office is the ultimate fantasy of a plant throne. Looking on to the outdoor patio, it's perfectly at home among the plants indoors. Prominent are Monstera deliciosa and rubber plant (Ficus elastica), as well as a fiddle-leaf fig (Ficus lyrata) on the left.
PLAYFUL COLOUR
The plants in Dabito's living room are carefully chosen and work perfectly with his art, textiles, and furniture. All in stylish containers: an air plant (Tillandsia) in a little hammock hangs on the wall, a Swiss cheese plant (Monstera deliciosa) in a standing pot, and a staghorn fern (Platycerium) in a hand-painted pot sits on the sideboard.
SHELF LIFE
Jesse created this plant shelf to make use of the light coming in through the window. It's perfect for plants such as the string-of-pearls (Senecio rowleyanus) and aloe vera. The cool neon-signed bar area in the living room is home to: (from left to right) elephant's ear plant (Alocasia), golden pothos (Epipremnum aureum), fingertree (Euphorbia tirucalli) and a taro (Colocasia esculenta).
The plants in this room create a lush vibe. From left to right, we have Monstera deliciosa, alocasia, staghorn fern (platycerium), philodendron "Pink Princess", fiddle-leaf fig (Ficus lyrata), Euphorbia Eritrea "Variegata", yucca, and a rubber plant (Ficus elastic).
BOHO GREENERY
All the planters match Sara's style. From left to right: a fiddle-leaf fig (Ficus lyrata), bird of paradise (Strelizia), sword fern (Polystichum munitum), and golden pothos (Epipremnum aureum).
Wild Interiors by Hilton Carter, published by CICO Books ($50). www.bookreps.co.nz.