Wild Interiors, a new book by Hilton Carter, features fabulous homes from New Mexico to Berlin, where house plants are the hero that elevate an ordinary room to extraordinary and lush.

PLANT THRONE

This beautiful hanging chair in Sofie and Yannick's office is the ultimate fantasy of a plant throne. Looking on to the outdoor patio, it's perfectly at home among the plants indoors. Prominent are Monstera deliciosa and rubber plant (Ficus elastica), as well as a fiddle-leaf fig (Ficus lyrata) on the left.

PLAYFUL COLOUR

The plants in Dabito's living room are carefully chosen and work perfectly with his art, textiles, and furniture. All in stylish containers: an air plant (Tillandsia) in a little hammock hangs on the wall, a Swiss cheese plant (Monstera deliciosa) in a standing pot, and a staghorn fern (Platycerium) in a hand-painted pot sits on the sideboard.

SHELF LIFE

Jesse created this plant shelf to make use of the light coming in through the window. It's perfect for plants such as the string-of-pearls (Senecio rowleyanus) and aloe vera. The cool neon-signed bar area in the living room is home to:

(from left to right) elephant's ear plant (Alocasia), golden pothos (Epipremnum aureum), fingertree (Euphorbia tirucalli) and a taro (Colocasia esculenta).

IT'S A JUNGLE

The plants in this room create a lush vibe. From left to right, we have Monstera deliciosa, alocasia, staghorn fern (platycerium), philodendron "Pink Princess", fiddle-leaf fig (Ficus lyrata), Euphorbia Eritrea "Variegata", yucca, and a rubber plant (Ficus elastic).

All the planters in the living room match Sara's style.

BOHO GREENERY

All the planters match Sara's style. From left to right: a fiddle-leaf fig (Ficus lyrata), bird of paradise (Strelizia), sword fern (Polystichum munitum), and golden pothos (Epipremnum aureum).

Wild Interiors, by Hilton Carter Beautiful plants in beautiful places.

Wild Interiors by Hilton Carter, published by CICO Books ($50). www.bookreps.co.nz.