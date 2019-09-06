Once, quite magically in Freeman's Bay, a free light show played on a blank house and garage wall.

Where most people might see nothing much except a bare house surface presenting to the street, the architect who designed that house saw a blank canvas.

The empty, yet highly patterned, textured white surface was where Andrew Patterson's imagination came alive.

Car stacker system (right) shows clever use of the tight site. Photo / Patterson Associates
Car stacker system (right) shows clever use of the tight site. Photo / Patterson Associates

At night time, distinctively New Zealand images were projected on the Mai Mai house facade for all the neighbourhood to see: a pīwakawaka perched on a branch, close-ups of bright green and orange feathers, duck-hunters silhouetted against a dawn sky, a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.