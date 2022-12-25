Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Zespri forecasts big jump in kiwifruit production over next five years

By
5 mins to read
New Zealand SunGold kiwifruit supply expected to jump from 98m to 157m trays over next five years. Photo / Craig Robertson Photography.

New Zealand SunGold kiwifruit supply expected to jump from 98m to 157m trays over next five years. Photo / Craig Robertson Photography.

New Zealand Zespri-branded top class kiwifruit production is expected to increase by 39 per cent to 229 million trays by 2027, but the global marketer warns along with opportunities in the next five years come

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business