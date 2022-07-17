Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Zac de Silva: What a business coach would do with the All Blacks

6 minutes to read
Ireland claimed a historic series win over the All Blacks in Wellington. Video / Sky Sport

Ireland claimed a historic series win over the All Blacks in Wellington. Video / Sky Sport

NZ Herald
By Zac de Silva

OPINION:

It was an interesting feeling watching the rugby on Saturday night. I'd guess half the country was actually hoping that the All Blacks lost, because that might finally force the NZ Rugby into action

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.