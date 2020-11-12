Website of the Year

YouTube down for everyone, not just you

YouTube users are reporting outages worldwide. Photo / YouTube

Trying to load videos on YouTube but getting an error message instead? You're not alone.

Thousands of internet users are reporting issues accessing YouTube content, in what appears to be a global site outage for the video platform.

While the website itself appears to still be loading, videos cannot be played.

YouTube has posted about it on Twitter, saying the team is aware of the outage and working to fix it.

The issue is affecting users of both the free and premium service.

There is currently no estimate for when the site might be back up so I guess we all better get back to work then.