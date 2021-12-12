Year of the holiday? How to turn 14 days of annual leave into 47 days off in 2022

2022 could be the year of the holiday! Photo / Getty

After the year we've had as a country dealing with Covid-19, lockdowns and restrictions, it's safe to say we all want a holiday and fast.

Now you can count your blessings because the year 2022 will give Kiwis the chance to put their feet up and enjoy a smorgasbord of long weekends.

Due to how national and localised holidays fall, many New Zealanders will be able to turn 14 days of annual leave into 47 days off work.

Next year will be stacked with long weekends with four of the 11 holidays on Monday or Tuesday.

Our newest holiday, Matariki, falls on a Friday, meaning that's one long weekend already ticked off.

If your annual leave balance is well stocked up and you can sweet talk your boss then you could strategically work your way to 47 days out of the office by using just 14 annual leave days.

How can it be done? We have you covered.

NEW YEAR - Taking three days leave can give you a 9-day weekend

Luckily New Year's Day and the Day after New Year's Day fall on the weekend meaning you also get the Monday and Tuesday off work.

If you then book the 5th, 6th and 7th off you give yourself more than a week to put the feet up or go on a much needed holiday around the country.

That's nine days off between January 1 and January 9 thanks to weekends either side of national holidays and annual leave.

WAITANGI DAY - Book one day off, get four

Waitangi Day falls on Sunday, February 6, giving us Monday off as well! If you book Friday, February 4 off you get a 4-day weekend.

That will also give you two short working weeks - a double win right there!

EASTER AND ANZAC PERIOD - Take four annual leave days, get 11

This is probably the holiday with the most perks.

Easter Monday falls on April 18 while Anzac is on Monday, April 25. Good Friday also falls on April 15.

If you take four days off between the 19th and 22nd, that gives you from April 15 to the 25th off before heading back to work on the 26th.

For those in Southland you only need to book three leave days as the 19th is Anniversary Day for the region.

WINTER GETAWAY - QUEEN'S BIRTHDAY WEEKEND - take one day, get four

On Monday, June 6 New Zealand will honour the Queen's 96th birthday with a holiday.

If you take Friday, June 3 off then you get a four-day weekend thanks to Her Majesty.

MATARIKI - Four days off for the price of one

Our nation's newest holiday is one to celebrate thanks to giving us more days off!

The new holiday marks the rising of the Matariki star cluster and the start of the Māori New Year.

While it shifts around each year to align with the maramataka (Māori lunar calendar), in 2022 it falls on Friday, June 24.

This means if you take Monday, June 27 off you get a four-day weekend.

LABOUR DAY - Buy one, get four

Come Monday, October 24 we'll be hanging out for another holiday.

If you take off the Friday before you'll get four days to enjoy spring with the work phone turned off.

CHRISTMAS/NEW YEAR - Three days off becomes 11

Christmas and New Year's days fall on a Sunday so they'll be Tuesdayised.

That gives us Christmas, Boxing day, and the 27th off. Throw in three days' leave and you'll roll into the weekend followed by the Monday and Tuesday off in the new year.

Just three days leave will give you 11 days off in a row. What a perfect time!

For some, our provincial holidays will throw up another chance to take more time off.

If 2021 was the year of restrictions and lockdowns, hopefully 2022 will be the year of the holiday!