Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Xero downsizes in Wellington with sublease for part of Taranaki St building

Chris Keall
By
3 mins to read
Xero's building in Taranaki St, central Wellington.

Xero's building in Taranaki St, central Wellington.

Xero appears to be reducing its presence in Wellington, where it was founded by Rod Drury in 2006.

The firm is advertising 2810sq m of its five-storey, 6500sq m Taranaki St building for sublease, by

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business