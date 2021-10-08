Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Would a 2degrees-Vocus merger pass muster with the Commerce Commission? Experts' verdict

7 minutes to read
2degrees CEO Mark Aue at his company's new Auckland office, shortly before the Delta outbreak. Photo / Dean Purcell.

2degrees CEO Mark Aue at his company's new Auckland office, shortly before the Delta outbreak. Photo / Dean Purcell.

Chris Keall
By:

Business writer, NZ Herald

If a merger between 2degrees and Vocus NZ is put before the Commerce Commission, would it pass muster?

Experts canvassed by the Herald say it would not only pass the key Commerce Act test of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.