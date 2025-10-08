Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Business

Work advice: My boss loves AI - I want nothing to do with it

Karla L. Miller
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

It might help to think of AI as just another software tool that you have to get familiar with to do your job. Photo / 123rf

It might help to think of AI as just another software tool that you have to get familiar with to do your job. Photo / 123rf

Even if you don’t need it yourself, learning about AI can help you separate the helpfulness from the hype.

Reader: I have a mid-level job at a Fortune 500 company and have been promoted as far as I can go. My approach to technology is to let others work out

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save