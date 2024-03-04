Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Winston Peters’ unashamed response to the collapse of Newshub: Sir Ian Taylor

Sir Ian Taylor
6 mins to read
Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters speaks about Newshub's closure and his comments on 'woke media'. Video / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

Even as we took in the devastating news that up to 300 people were to lose their jobs with the closure of the Newshub operation owned by media giant Warner Bros. Discovery,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business