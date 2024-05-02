Winston Peters has spoken to some of the country’s most powerful business leaders about relations with China just one day after his controversial comments about a former Australian foreign minister.

Peters today said he did not think his comments about Bob Carr had damaged the bilateral relationship, and it was too soon to say what would happen with defamation proceedings Carr had launched.

Peters, deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, gave a speech to the New Zealand China Council in Auckland this morning.

Peters discussed “violations of human rights in Hong Kong and Tibet” and called on China to uphold international human rights agreements.

He also referred to cyberattacks, instability in the South China Sea and attempts to influence New Zealand’s democracy.

And he also referred to Taiwan, saying despite New Zealand’s “One China” policy he was concerned about tensions on the Taiwan Strait being inflamed.

Business leaders present at the event included Air NZ chief executive Greg Foran and ANZ New Zealand chief executive Antonia Watson.

‘Vital partner’

“China is a vital economic partner for New Zealand, offering opportunities for trade, investment, and cooperation that benefits both sides,” Peters said in his speech.

“We value a productive, stable, and complementary trading relationship with China. China has been New Zealand’s largest trading partner since 2017.”

Peters’ remarks reflected the 10th anniversary of New Zealand’s Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with China.

Peters delivers a speech to the New Zealand China Council. Photo / Michael Craig

His speech also mentioned “a rolling back of democracy”, trade protectionism, as well as global conflict and instability.

“New Zealand and China’s histories, cultures, political systems diverge in significant ways, and it is no surprise that this leads to differences of opinion,” he said.

“We strongly believe that in a mature relationship like ours, it is possible to discuss differences openly, respectfully, and predictably. We will continue to share our concerns with China, where we have them.

“As with any relationship, a lot comes down to how we engage with each other,” Peters added.

“For New Zealand, consistent and predictable engagement with China provides us a platform for open communication to air concerns, clarify intentions, deepen understanding, and explore potential areas of cooperation.”

Fallout

Peters’ office has confirmed the Deputy PM received a letter from Carr’s lawyers.

Peters today said he had been “too busy” to read the letter.

In an interview on RNZ yesterday, Peters criticised former Australian Foreign Minister Bob Carr’s views on the AUKUS security partnership between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Carr’s lawyers have said some comments relating to Carr’s attitude to China were defamatory. The remarks in question have been removed from the radio station’s website.

According to Newshub, Peters was told his statements were “false and defamatory” and defamation proceedings would start immediately.

“In that regard, our client has never had any business relationship with any Chinese entity, nor has he ever served on the board of any Chinese company,” Newshub quoted the legal letter as saying.

Peters in the House of Representatives yesterday stood by his attack on critics of AUKUS under questioning from Labour’s David Parker.

Peters said AUKUS critics “malign the agencies of state charged with collecting and analysing, for their Government, intelligence that informs our view about the challenging strategic environment in the Pacific”.

He also said Pillar 2 of AUKUS was a technology-sharing mechanism, and not a military alliance.

Pillar 1 relates to nuclear-powered submarines and New Zealand has shown no interest in changing its nuclear-free policy or seriously considering that aspect of the partnership.

Peters in the House said the previous Labour-led Government had been considering New Zealand’s involvement with AUKUS since October 2021.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon refused to say if he thought the comments were defamatory, adding he was sure Carr “understands the rough and tumble of politics”.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins called on Luxon to stand Peters down over the remarks.

The remarks also drew in former PM Helen Clark after Peters said Clark had not read an intelligence briefing since she left office and therefore had less of an idea about the threat China posed.