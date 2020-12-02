Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Will GDT convince Fonterra to upgrade its milk price forecast?

4 minutes to read

Dairy prices firmed at this morning's GDT auction. Photo / Supplied

Jamie Gray
By:

Business reporter, NZ Herald

Dairy prices jumped at this morning's Global Dairy Trade auction, but will it mean higher farmgate milk prices?

Fonterra's current forecast has been pitched in a $6.30 to $7.30/kg range - with a $6.80 mid-point

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.