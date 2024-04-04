Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Why NZ is doomed to a downhill spiral from 2030 unless we get on top of debt - Matthew Hooton

By
6 mins to read
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Finance Minister Nicola Willis need to ensure they get on top of New Zealand's debt. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Finance Minister Nicola Willis need to ensure they get on top of New Zealand's debt. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

Labour is chipper about re-election in 2026, entirely without justification.

Strategists celebrated the first post-election Ipsos survey suggesting voters rate the new Government’s performance no better than the last.

Roy Morgan likewise

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business