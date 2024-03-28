Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Business and consumer confidence dive on recession headlines

Liam Dann
By
4 mins to read
Consumer confidence took a dive in March as recession headlines hit. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Consumer confidence took a dive in March as recession headlines hit. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Both business and consumer confidence have slumped in the past month, according to the latest surveys by ANZ.

“The March ANZ Business Outlook survey showed weakening activity indicators and a slight fall in inflation pressures”,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business