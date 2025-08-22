Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Why my 13-year-old got Sharesies instead of social media for his birthday – Cecilia Robinson

Cecilia Robinson
By
NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

Rethinking child rights in the digital age. Photo / Getty Images

Rethinking child rights in the digital age. Photo / Getty Images

Cecilia Robinson
Opinion by Cecilia Robinson
Cecilia Robinson is a founder and co-chief executive of digi-physical primary care provider Tend Health.
Learn more

THE FACTS

  • A 13-year-old received a Sharesies account and Herald subscription instead of social media access.
  • The article highlights concerns about children’s safety and rights in the digital age.
  • The B416 campaign advocates for a minimum age of 16 for social media access and regulation.

Our son turned 13 last week. It’s one of those milestone birthdays that comes with a mix of disbelief and pride. You blink and the little boy who used to do puzzles and build Lego is suddenly a teenager, towering over me, with strong opinions about everything from

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save