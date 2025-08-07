How to stop it

To make sure you’re not on Instagram Map, select “no one” under “Who can see your location” in its settings. Also, don’t actively tag location on your posts, stories and reels. And even better, stop Instagram from collecting location data about you by going to your phone’s settings, selecting privacy, then location, and turning off location for Instagram entirely.

Instagram Map offers some controls: you choose whether to share your location with all friends (defined as followers who you follow back), your “close friends” group or only to specifically selected friends. There are also options to not share location in specific places, with specific people or for a specific period of time.

That’s an awful lot to manage. Unless you actively keep track, you could end up sending your location to exes, professional contacts or even real friends who might feel left out of an activity that doesn’t include them. And, of course, allowing Instagram to collect your location gives social media giant Meta even more data to (literally) map your life and target you with ads.

How location sharing could go wrong

The biggest risk is broadcasting information you’d never intentionally post about, from a doctor’s visit to a date, says Tracy Chou, the founder of an app called Block Party that helps people clean their social media settings.

“This feels like the same playbook they’ve used to get us to overshare in the past - promise that it’s easy to be in control of your sharing, but make it so that in practice you default into oversharing because it’s too tedious to fine-tune both who sees things and what they see.”

Common Sense Media, a child advocacy nonprofit, tells me families should approach both Instagram Map and Snap Map with caution because it brings real safety risks. Location data is sensitive because it reveals patterns about where people go regularly, including their home, school or job.

“When teens share their exact location, they’re potentially telling strangers where they are in real time. This creates opportunities for harassment, stalking, or worse,” says Common Sense senior director Robbie Torney.

Location sharing can also create social pressure around where teens go and who they spend time with. A 2023 research report from Common Sense found that location sharing was viewed by girls as one of the most-negative aspects of social media.

Instagram offers parents some control if they’ve set up a so-called Teen Account. They get a notification if their teen starts sharing their location, can decide whether their teen has access to location sharing – and get to see with whom their teen is sharing location.

Common Sense recommends families talk about location sharing and turn it off. “If teens want to let specific people know where they are, they can send a direct message rather than broadcasting their location,” says Torney.

That advice applies to adults, too. Surveilling the location of a romantic partner can lead to uncomfortable power dynamics and even the risk of abuse. Research published in May by Australia’s eSafety commissioner found that 19% of 18 to 24-year-olds in that country thought it was reasonable to expect to track the location of an intimate partner. It warned that this could contribute to manipulation and control.

If you have a good reason to share your location with someone, such as caring for an elder adult or temporarily keeping track of friends you’re holidaying with, there are much better ways to do so than Instagram Map. The iPhone’s FindMy and Messages app, for example, let you share your location directly, and gives you the option from the start to limit it to just one hour or until the end of the day.