Instagram Map lets your friends, and possibly exes, track your every move

By Geoffrey A. Fowler
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

Instagram's new feature lets users share their precise real-time location with friends. Photo / Getty Images

Instagram has a new feature to share your precise real-time location with friends. There are many, many reasons you should think twice before enabling it.

Starting this week in the US, Instagram rolled out a new map view, which you access at the top of the direct-message inbox. The map,

