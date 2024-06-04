Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Why Lodestone Energy chose Forsyth Barr, Barranjoey over Jarden

Jamie Gray
By
3 mins to read
Lodestone is raising capital to accelerate its solar power building programme.

Lodestone is raising capital to accelerate its solar power building programme.

Solar energy company Lodestone chose local firm Forsyth Barr and Australia’s Barranjoey to advise on its next capital raise because of their global reach, Lodestone managing director Gary Holden says.

The company’s previous capital raise

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business