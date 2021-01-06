Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Why Karma Cola founder is renewing focus on fair trade banana business All Good

4 minutes to read

Simon Coley carries a bunch of bananas in El Guabo, Ecuador. Photo / Supplied

Aimee Shaw
By:

Aimee Shaw is a business reporter focusing on retail, small business

The founder of global drinks company Karma Cola is expecting his fair trade banana business to do better than ever following initial disruption from the coronavirus pandemic.

Simon Coley, who co-founded the quirky soft drinks

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.