Why China is trying to tame its electric car frenzy

By Keith Bradsher
New York Times·
7 mins to read

Geely Group is one of China’s best-selling EV companies. Photo / Andrea Verdelli, The New York Times

Beijing has run out of patience with companies slashing prices, and is urging restraint. But fierce competition is also producing a surge of innovation.

China is conquering the world in electric vehicles. Its automakers produce far more than any other country and outpace them on innovation. China’s appetite for gasoline-powered

