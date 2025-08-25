Advertisement
This is the end of China’s once mightiest property firm Evergrande

By Alexandra Stevenson
New York Times·
4 mins to read

Unfinished apartment buildings at China Evergrande Group's Health Valley development on the outskirts of Nanjing, China, in 2021. Photo / Getty Images

China Evergrande, delisted from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Monday, leaves behind a giant pile of debt and a long line of desperate creditors.

The moment passed without fanfare. China Evergrande, a real estate developer that once represented the pinnacle of China’s economic prowess, was formally removed from the

