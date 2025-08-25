Last year, a Hong Kong judge ordered Evergrande to be dismantled. She appointed Alvarez & Marsal, a firm that specialises in bankruptcies and once helped unwind Lehman Brothers, to do the task. A year and a half into the job, the liquidators, two executives at Alvarez & Marsal, have made small steps toward helping overseas creditors get tiny slices of what they are due.

The latest publicly disclosed documents from Evergrande demonstrate the challenges.

Creditors have made hundreds of legal moves against Evergrande’s projects in China, and dozens of assets have been frozen. In some cases, investors or local governments have taken over developments. It is already difficult for the Hong Kong liquidators to reclaim assets for other creditors because of Evergrande’s complex business structure with thousands of subsidiaries.

To squeeze money out of what is left of Evergrande, the liquidators have to take over each subsidiary one at a time. Alvarez & Marsal has so far taken control of more than 100 companies and assets worth about US$3.5b.

But only about US$255 million of the US$45b that creditors in Hong Kong claim they are owed has been scrounged up. And the liquidators have warned that even the value of some of the seized assets is in question, casting “serious doubt on the amounts, if any, that may ultimately be realised for the benefit of the company’s creditors”. The liquidators are pursuing another legal route to try to extract money from Evergrande: going after the former chair, Hui Ka Yan, his wife, Ding Yu Mei, and Evergrande’s former CEO, Xia Haijun. A case taking place in Hong Kong, with hearings that are closed to the public, has targeted $6b of assets that Hui and other executives paid to themselves in the years after Evergrande’s Hong Kong public listing.

It is a study in the excess of a bygone era in China’s one-time freewheeling real estate industry. So far, the case has mostly focused on Hui’s wife and Xia. Hui was detained in 2023 and authorities have since fined him $6.5m and accused him of “organising fraud”.

The showroom of an Evergrande residential housing project in 2021. Photo / Gilles Sabrié, The New York Times

One recent filing to the court claimed that Xia, who was fined US$2m and banned from financial markets by a top Chinese regulator for securities fraud, is hiding assets worth US$24m in several houses and luxury cars in California.

One of those properties, in Irvine, is worth US$6.3m and was bought in April 2022, one month after Evergrande suddenly delayed its annual results for 2021 and said US$2b in loans had been seized by banks, court documents show. Several months later, Xia resigned over what the company said had been a plan to funnel $2b into one of its Hong Kong listed companies from a subsidiary.

Just a few months before Xia was fined in March 2024, his wife spent US$14.5m on a sprawling mansion in Newport Beach, California, according to court filings. He has told the court he does not own anything worth more than US$6400.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Written by: Alexandra Stevenson

Photographs by: Gilles Sabrié

©2025 THE NEW YORK TIMES