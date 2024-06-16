Why BlackRock is picking Japan for more growth

The BlackRock Investment Institute made the correct call on Japan equities – so where in Asia is it picking market growth next? Video / Carson Bluck

BlackRock’s Investment Institute is keeping its conviction on Japanese equities with the belief that there’s more room for markets there to outperform this year, beyond its stellar run so far.

“Nominal GDP in Japan is growing and growing quite fast,” BlackRock’s chief Asia-Pacific strategist Ben Powell told Markets with Madison.

“That’s a huge change and a massive tailwind for the economy in general, and for equity markets specifically.”

Japanese equity markets were some of the best-performing globally in 2024, with the Tokyo Stock Price Index (Topix) up by 15 per cent year to date and the Nikkei 225 index up around 16 per cent.

Meanwhile, corporates were returning capital to shareholders, with dividends set to hit an annual record high this year, according to Nikkei Asia.

BlackRock revealed its overweight position on Japanese equity markets last year and was keeping it in play this year.

In a sign that equities there were priced cheap in 2023, more than 1000 listed Japanese companies, including Honda and Mitsubishi, bought back their own stock at record amounts.

Total buybacks hit a record ¥9.6 trillion ($99 billion) last year, according to Nikkei Asia.

Powell called it a “corporate governance revolution”.

BlackRock's Investment Institute is keeping its overweight position on Japanese equities. Photo / 123RF

“And I don’t use that term too often,” he said.

