Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Opinion
Home / Business

Why are we so reluctant to celebrate business success? - Bridget Snelling

Opinion by
Bridget Snelling
NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Bridget Snelling, Xero New Zealand Country Manage

Small business owners should feel empowered to know that it doesn’t matter how big or small their wins are – they are all worth celebrating. Photo / 123rf

Small business owners should feel empowered to know that it doesn’t matter how big or small their wins are – they are all worth celebrating. Photo / 123rf

THE FACTS

  • Small businesses make up 97% of all businesses and are crucial to the economy.
  • Xero research shows 34% of Kiwi owners don’t celebrate successes, often focusing on the next goal.
  • Celebrating achievements can boost performance, morale, and wellbeing, despite challenging economic conditions.

It’s no secret it can be a tough gig being a small business owner. Despite half of all businesses failing within their first four years in Aotearoa New Zealand, small businesses are a significant and vital part of our economy – accounting for 97% of all businesses here.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save