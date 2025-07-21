Rising to the occasion: The Wellington bakery that's on a roll

Dough Bakery was ranked 22nd on the 2024 Deloitte Fast 50 Index.

In 2020, when pandemic lockdowns hit, Tim and Mia Tracey were facing an uncertain future. Their Wellington deli, Pickle & Pie, was already a breakout hit, with a loyal following and a reputation for high quality sandwiches, pies and salads.

But with CBD foot traffic dwindling, and doors temporarily closed, Tim and Mia needed to find new ways to bring their products to their customers. They packed their goods into a caravan and brought it to their community in Hutt Valley - a mobile solution that not only sustained their business but also fostered a deeper appreciation for what they could offer to their local neighbourhood.

Before long, the caravan was turning over enough for the pair to view it as a legitimate adjacent offering. And soon enough, they had caught the attention of the Mayor of Upper Hutt who was on the lookout for a tenant to operate in the Council’s Whirinaki building.

At the same time, Tim, like so many others during the pandemic’s peak, was perfecting his sourdough. Initially hesitant to take on the tenancy, Tim and Mia saw the growth potential stemming from the large commercial kitchen in the council building, envisioning it as a hub for baking bread - a costly item they had been purchasing in large quantities for the Pickle & Pie operations.

Tim and Mia took on the challenge and established a new brand – Dough Bakery – a bakery that stocks high-quality artisan baked goods.