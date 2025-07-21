Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Rising to the occasion: The Wellington bakery that's on a roll

By Deloitte Private
Sponsored Stories·
4 mins to read

Dough Bakery was ranked 22nd on the 2024 Deloitte Fast 50 Index.

Dough Bakery was ranked 22nd on the 2024 Deloitte Fast 50 Index.

In 2020, when pandemic lockdowns hit, Tim and Mia Tracey were facing an uncertain future. Their Wellington deli, Pickle & Pie, was already a breakout hit, with a loyal following and a reputation for high quality sandwiches, pies and salads.

But with CBD foot traffic dwindling, and doors temporarily

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save