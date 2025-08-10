Advertisement
Small Business: How a shared kitchen led to success for Libby’s Pork Crack

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald
4 mins to read

Jesse Watson, owner of Libby’s Pork Crack, took over the business from its founder, Libby Grace. The business makes all-natural snack food using fresh, freedom-farmed pork.

Jesse Watson, owner of Libby’s Pork Crack, talks to Tom Raynel about taking over the business and how he helped it grow. Each Monday, we interview a small business owner, which is now a regular feature of NZME’s editorial campaign On The Up, showcasing uplifting stories

