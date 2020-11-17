Website of the Year

Why an aeronautical designer turned to swimwear made from plastic bottles

Geoff Gates and Anneline Helms, founders of Cinnamon Swan. Photo / Supplied

Aimee Shaw
By:

Aimee Shaw is a business reporter focusing on retail, small business

An aeronautical designer who fitted out 777s and private jets has turned fashion designer, creating luxury swimwear made out of plastic bottles.

Geoff Gates, 31, who met junior cardiologist and business partner Anneline Helms, 29,

