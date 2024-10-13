Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

What’s eating Spark? Three pain points – and a three-step comeback plan for the telco

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
10 mins to read
Telecommunications companies were considered a defensive stock in a recession, but now they’re losing their Spark with investors.

Spark is facing something of a perfect storm. Analysts describe waters that could be even choppier than you think. But one also says the telco stock is oversold – and that there are three things management could do to steady the ship.

“Let’s not beat around

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business