Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

What's driving Wall Street into Biden's arms

7 minutes to read

"Wall Street understands that the route to growth post-Covid is going to come through government spending," says economist Steven Blitz. Photo / Getty

Daily Telegraph UK
By: Tom Rees and Lucy Burton

Joe Biden is campaigning in states that have not been blue in four decades. Such is his momentum in the final days of the election, the Democratic challenger this week shifted his focus from Midwest

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.