Business

'How green is my spending?' app goes live with NZ banks

2 minutes to read

CoGo co-founder Ben Gleisner. Photo / Supplied

Chris Keall
By:

Business writer, NZ Herald

Ex-Treasury staffer Ben Gleisner launched his "how green is my spending?" app in the UK with NatWest, which gives his startup access to some 16 million customers.

Now, two months later, his "CoGo"

