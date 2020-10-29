Website of the Year

Founding CEO out, $11m raise as Guy Haddleton retools Nyriad

Rich lister Guy Haddleton says Nyriad will now focus on bringing a single product to market, and use its new funds to open an office in the US where it sees its first sales. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Chris Keall
Business writer, NZ Herald

Things seem to be coming into much sharper focus at Nyriad, the Cambridge-based supercomputing startup born out of NZ's ultimately-unsuccessful bid to cohost the multi-billion Sky Kilometre Array (SKA project).

It's previously been a little

