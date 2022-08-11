Voyager 2021 media awards
Business

What the powerful US dairy lobby thinks about NZ's infant formula import bids

5 minutes to read
NZ infant formula imports are "not needed" long term, says a US dairy industry voice. Photo / 123RF

By
Andrea Fox

Herald business writer

The US dairy industry's voice in Washington has scotched speculation it is blocking New Zealand efforts to help relieve America's acute infant formula shortage and get a toehold in the lucrative market - but is

