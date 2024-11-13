Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

What every plane arriving at Auckland Airport is worth to New Zealand

Grant Bradley
By
Deputy Editor - Business·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Every international flight is bringing on average $1.4 million worth of value to New Zealand. Photo / Greg Bowker

Every international flight is bringing on average $1.4 million worth of value to New Zealand. Photo / Greg Bowker

International visitors arriving at Auckland Airport are New Zealand’s fourth-biggest foreign exchange earner.

Figures released at the NZ Airports Association annual hui show economic output through international arrivals was nearly $27 billion.

Every international flight is bringing on average $1.4 million worth of value to New Zealand.

The airport has

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business