Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

What China's lockdowns mean for NZ agribusiness as Fonterra trims forecast

5 minutes to read
China's Coviid-19 lockdowns are having an impact on the dairy export trade. Photo / File

China's Coviid-19 lockdowns are having an impact on the dairy export trade. Photo / File

NZ Herald

China's Covid-19 lockdowns have driven Fonterra to trim its farmgate market price forecast and a rural lender says the PRC's measures are set to have significant ramifications for New Zealand agribusiness.

Fonterra has adjusted this

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.