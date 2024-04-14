Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Westland Milk among the cream of global ‘white gold’ producers with new plant opening

By
4 mins to read
Westland Milk Products, making US inroads with its premium Westgold butter, will soon be the world's third largest producer of the lucrative protein lactoferrin. Photo / Clinton Lloyd Photography

Westland Milk Products, making US inroads with its premium Westgold butter, will soon be the world's third largest producer of the lucrative protein lactoferrin. Photo / Clinton Lloyd Photography

Westland Milk Products will become one of the world’s top three producers of the “white gold” dairy protein lactoferrin when it trebles output from a new plant this year.

Lactoferrin is a small and highly

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business