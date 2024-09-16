Wellington co-working office space company Digital Nomad in liquidation

Wilson is also the chief executive and director of Wilson Hurst Property Consultants Wellington Limited, a specialised company dealing with corporates and Government entities and their property needs, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Digital Nomad’s primary location is at 14 Lombard Street.

According to co-working booking website Coworker, private office spaces at Digital Nomad’s 14 Lombard Street site cost $2445 per person a month.

Amenities include ‘round-the-clock access, high-speed internet, camera security, an electric sit/stand desk, an ergonomic chair, a 27-inch monitor, a laptop riser, a desk caddy, a standing mat (upon request), Nespresso coffee, access to meeting rooms across all sites and commercial cleaning.

The Herald spoke to one building owner, who asked not to be named, for 60 Cuba St and 3 Eva St - where Digital Nomad has spaces - and was told they would be taking over those spaces.

“We’re continuing to run the co-working space,” he said.

He said all tenants would remain the same, as well as staff.

“We believe the set-up has legs with new management.”

The Herald has contacted Digital Nomad’s manager but has yet to receive a response.