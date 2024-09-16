Advertisement
Wellington co-working office space company Digital Nomad in liquidation

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Digital Nomad, which operates co-working spaces at nine locations around the Wellington CBD, is in liquidation. Photo / 123RF

Wellington co-working office space company Digital Nomad has gone into liquidation.

Digital Nomad provides boutique high-quality co-working at nine locations around the Wellington CBD.

Iain Shephard and Jessica Kellow of BDO Wellington were appointed liquidators of Digital Nomad Limited, Digital Nomad Eva Limited, Digital Nomad 330 Lambton Quay Limited and Digital Nomad 76 Willis Street Limited on September 13.

Digital Nomad was incorporated in May 2017, followed by Digital Nomad Eva in August 2020, Digital Nomad 76 Willis Street in August 21 and Digital Nomad 330 Lambton Quay in October 2021.

Vaughan Wilson is the sole director of all four companies, according to the Companies Office.

Wilson is also the chief executive and director of Wilson Hurst Property Consultants Wellington Limited, a specialised company dealing with corporates and Government entities and their property needs, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Digital Nomad’s primary location is at 14 Lombard Street.

According to co-working booking website Coworker, private office spaces at Digital Nomad’s 14 Lombard Street site cost $2445 per person a month.

Amenities include ‘round-the-clock access, high-speed internet, camera security, an electric sit/stand desk, an ergonomic chair, a 27-inch monitor, a laptop riser, a desk caddy, a standing mat (upon request), Nespresso coffee, access to meeting rooms across all sites and commercial cleaning.

The Herald spoke to one building owner, who asked not to be named, for 60 Cuba St and 3 Eva St - where Digital Nomad has spaces - and was told they would be taking over those spaces.

“We’re continuing to run the co-working space,” he said.

He said all tenants would remain the same, as well as staff.

“We believe the set-up has legs with new management.”

The Herald has contacted Digital Nomad’s manager but has yet to receive a response.

