New Airbus A350s are now available for airlines with specific modifications for Wellington which means they can operate with full passenger loads to and from some Asian hubs.

Pilots are working with the airport on the new plan.

NZ Air Line Pilots Association President Andrew McKeen, also an international 787 pilot, said the organisation was working with the airport company (WIAL) on the installation of an engineered materials arresting system (EMAS), which provides a safety zone without the need to extend the runway.

“We are continuing to work in a collaborative way with WIAL, which is a welcome change to the relationship the parties endured a decade ago,” president McKeen said.

Tourism Industry Aotearoa general manager Greg Thomas said new flights would be welcome.

“Every international flight contributes $1.4 million on average the local economy, so this will be a huge boost for central NZ and will diversify the local economy,” he said.

Enabling long-haul flights for Wellington means direct connectivity between the Pacific Rim and central New Zealand.

“It really opens up the ability to extend and develop new travel paths throughout the country and encourages more visitation to areas that currently under-represented.”

No airlines have yet indicated they will start new flights and O’Brien says there are wider challenges luring airlines to this country.

“When we think about international air services to New Zealand, our biggest challenge is cost. Airlines are payers for the vast majority of costs of the civil aviation system – including airports, Air Traffic Control (Airways), CAA and Aviation Security Services, Customs and Biosecurity charges. Many of these prices have increased or are forecast to increase."

Barnz has a long-running issue with Auckland Airport’s redevelopment costs which she said would mean spending $5.9 billion to 2032.

Airways is consulting on replacing the Auckland control tower which could add $77m to costs airlines face.

O’Brien said Civil Aviation Authority and Avsec levies could rise between 66% and 146%.

Beyond these costs which are charged to airlines, visitors to New Zealand are also paying increased costs.

Since October many visitors to New Zealand face increased visa costs, and also pay an increased international visitor levy of $100.

“It is not clear what the tourism portion of the IVL will be spent on, and to date there’s no process for transparency on collection or spend of this levy,” she said.

Barnz increasingly received feedback from its members noting that New Zealand is becoming a much more expensive destination to operate to.

“With all these costs being applied to international (and domestic) airlines, I think significant growth for international air services and tourism will be a real challenge – to Wellington Airport or indeed any other."

Grant Bradley has worked at the Herald since 1993. He is the Business Herald’s deputy editor and covers aviation and tourism.

