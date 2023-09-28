Weet-Bixgate: The Warehouse squares off against Sanitarium

Warehouse Group chief executive Nick Grayston.

The Warehouse chief executive Nick Grayston says the retailer has been cut off from its supply of Sanitarium’s Weet-Bix, and it’s a sign of the supermarket duopoly getting what it wants.

The giant health food brand, which operates as a charity and is wholly owned by the Seventh-day Adventist Church, told The Warehouse several weeks ago it would stop supplying it with Weet-Bix – which it has been selling since 2021 – because of a shortage of the product.

Grayston said the move was “directly contrary” to the intent of the Government in terms of equitable access to groceries and Sanitarium should have dealt with the shortage by “rationing” Weet-Bix to its customers, which include supermarket giants such as Foodstuffs and Woolworths.

“We don’t think that it’s fair that they’ve chosen to deal with that by cutting us off completely, rather than rationing everyone,” Grayston told BusinessDesk.

