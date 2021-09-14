Watch live: Apple unveils iPhone 13, new Watch and iPad

Apple CEO Tim Cook onstage with the new iPhone 13 pictured behind him. Still / Apple Event livestream

Apple's 'California Streaming event has kicked off.

Watch live above and check back for updates and New Zealand pricing and local release dates.

Apple CEO Tim Cook began the livestreamed event at 5am NZT by confirming a new iPad - retaining the same design, including a home button (unlike the iPad Air or Pro), but with a bump in processing speed.

Apple CEO Tim Cook kicks off the event by previewing the new iPad. Image / Livestream still

Then came the completely-redesigned iPad Mini, with slimmer bezels and no home button (although it does have a Touch ID sensor in the sleep/wake button). The new model has an 8.3-inch display, can shoot 4K video, and swaps previous' models' Lightning connector for a USB-C jack.

The completely redesigned iPad Mini gains support for the second-generation Apple Pencil, which can be magnetically attached to the side of the device. Image / Apple Event livestream still

Next up was the Apple Watch Series 7, featuring a 20 per cent larger display than the Series 6.

Then came the main event, the iPhone 13, featuring a smaller notch on the top of its front display.

As with the iPhone 12, the entry-level iPhone 13 will come in two versions: the 6.1-inch "regular" model and the smaller 5.4-inch iPhone 13 Mini. The screen is still an OLED panel, the sides still aluminum sandwiched between two slabs of glass.

But unlike the iPhone 12, which saw a substantial redesign, the iPhone 13 has the same broad look as last year's model, just with a slimmed-down Face ID notch that's 20 percent smaller, meaning it'll take up less space at the top of your phone. It's not quite the minimal look that hole-punch displays offer on Android, but it's a nice-looking improvement.

Apple says the iPhone 13 battery: lasts two and a half hours longer than iPhone 12, while the iPhone 13 Mini will last one and half hours longer than its predecessor.

The iPhone 12 features a 20 per cent smaller notch at the top of its display. Still / Apple Event livestream

There's also a more powerful processor: the A15 Bionic, which Apple says is faster and more power-efficient than last year's A14 Bionic chip. It's still a 5nm chip and still a 6-core CPU (with two high-performance and four high-efficiency cores) — but Apple says it's the "fastest CPU in a smartphone," up to 50 percent faster than the competition.

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max have new macro photography features and come in a new "Sierra Blue" option. Image / Apple Event live stream still

The iPhone 13 Pro (6.7in display) and iPhone 13 Pro Max (6.1in) have new macro photography features and come in a new "Sierra Blue" option.

And where previous Pro models have topped out at 512 gigabytes (GB) of onboard storage, the new models double that to 1 terabyte (TB).

NZ pricing for the Pro models ranges from $1799 to $2799 for the Pro Max with the full 1TB.