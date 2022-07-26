A trucking carrying a new generator winds its way to the Tuai Power Station, near Lake Waikaremoana. Photo / Supplied

Genesis Energy has increased the amount of power it pumps into the national grid with the addition of a new Spanish-built generator for its Tuai Power Station, near Lake Waikaremoana.

The upgrade will boost the remote plant's electricity production by enough to power an extra 1000 homes.

The first of three new GE-built generators for Genesis' 60 megawatt Tuai Power Station was switched on last week after a 19,500km journey from Bilbao in Spain - two months late due to global shipping delays.

The 26-tonne generator was then delivered by truck 560km from Auckland, finishing at the end of a narrow, winding road from Wairoa.

Up to 55 contractors and staff were involved in removing the old generator, originally installed in 1939, and replacing it with the 2022 model.

The nine-month project was undertaken through various levels of Covid-19 restrictions.

Genesis will repeat the same exercise next summer and the summer after that as Tuai's two other generators, built in 1929, are also replaced.

Once complete, the upgrade will have cost $32 million and taken seven years in planning, production and installation.

The project will increase Tuai's generation capacity by 6 megawatts and will improve its efficiency, the company said.

Genesis' chief operations officer Rebecca Larking said the project would increase the amount of sustainable generation available to the national grid.

"New Zealand is going to need more renewable electricity as the country moves to a lower-carbon future," Larking said.

"In addition to building new renewable generation in the form of wind and solar farms, we also need to extend the life of our existing hydro stations, making them even more productive and efficient in the process."

Engineers work on installing Genesis Energy's new generator at its Tuai Power Station, near Lake Waikaremoana. Photo / Supplied

Tuai is one of three power stations in Genesis' Waikaremoana Power Scheme, transferring water between Kaitawa and Piripaua.

Piripaua is also part way through its own overhaul of its two generators, which were first commissioned in 1943.

The work will increase their efficiency by up to 3.3 per cent, enough to power an extra 436 households per year.

In 2021 Genesis' Tekapo Power Scheme completed a $40m upgrade to increase its safety and efficiency.

Genesis runs eight power stations through its Waikaremoana, Tekapo and Tongariro power schemes, with a combined generation of 689MW.

The company is due to report its annual result on August 19.