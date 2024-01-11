Voyager 2023 media awards
Watch - ELE group collapse: Sacked Filippino worker forced to sleep in his car

Anne Gibson
By
4 mins to read
Red Aguhar, one of the laid-off ELE workers from the Philippines, is living out of his car in West Auckland.  Video / Michael Craig

Sacked Filippino carpenter Red Aguhar is sleeping in his Toyota Aqua on an Auckland street because he has no money to pay rent.

“I lost my job and I’m sleeping in my car like a

