Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway surges past $1 trillion market value

Warren Buffett. Photo / Getty Images

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway became the first publicly traded US company outside the technology sector to be valued at US$1 trillion, as a small advance on Wednesday pushed its market capitalisation into a club that had been dominated by companies such as Apple and Microsoft.

The sprawling conglomerate has been transformed by Buffett over the past six decades into a force touching almost every corner of the American economy. Its rail cars traverse more than 32,000 miles of track that criss-cross the country, it owns a critical parts manufacturer for Boeing, and it runs one of the largest US auto insurers.

Buffett, who turns 94 on Friday, has spent the year selling off stocks – including half of the stake in Apple that generated a mammoth trading profit for Berkshire – and pumping the proceeds into cash and short-term Treasuries.

Shareholders have rewarded Berkshire, pushing its valuation up by more than US$200 billion this year. Its class A common stock is up nearly 30 per cent since the start of January, outpacing the broader S&P 500. The A shares stood at US$694,000, up 0.4%, in early afternoon trading on Wednesday.

Jeff Muscatello, a research analyst at Berkshire investor Douglass Winthrop, said the rise since Buffett took control of the company in 1965 was down to “the consistency of their approach” as well as Buffett’s investing rules.