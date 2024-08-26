‘Glowtime’ on Sept 10: The top rumours about the new iPhones and Apple AI

Bigger screens

The Pro and Pro Max models will get bigger displays for the first time in years.

Scuttlebutt holds that the 6.7-inch screen on the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be expanded to 6.9in.

And the Pro model will be bumped from a 6.1-inch display to a 6.3.

The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus are said to have the same size screens as the 15 series - or 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch respectively.

Apple's Glowtime event invite.

An action button on all models

The current Pro and Pro Max models currently have a customisable, physical action button, above the volume buttons, which can be set to trigger the camera, start a voice memo, light the torch or other functions.

With the 16 series, all four models will feature an action button, according to “leaked” images.

A capture button for photos and videos

All iPhone 16 models are also said to feature a new capture button.

You be supposedly able to:

Lightly press on the button to autofocus while capturing an image or video

Press harder on the button to take a photo

Swipe left and right on the button to zoom in and out

There could also be a gesture for switching between photo mode and video mode

Best Apple Intelligence features for the iPhone 16 models

With iOS 18, due later this year, Apple Intelligence will be made available for all of the models in the iPhone 15 series - and presumably the new 16 series.

But the rumour mill says the most cutting-edge AI features will only be available for the new iPhone 16 models.

Beyond the commercial imperative of incentivising customers to upgrade, the 16 series will feature more powerful Apple silicon - and all that power will be necessary given Apple is taking a different tack from most of the Big Tech players with AI. For privacy reasons, as much AI processing will done on the handset as possible, with spillover taking place on encrypted, ring-fenced Apple servers.

Apple said at its WWDC event in June that its AI will be able to suggest email responses and create images. Users also will be able to text Apple’s voice assistant, Siri, questions for the first time (see more in the clip above). A partnership with OpenAI will see some queries sent to ChatGPT, albeit wrapped in Apple privacy controls. Apple could add other AI partners.

We’d also expect to get a release date for the public releases of all the new software versions Apple announces at WWDC in June: iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15 Sequoia, and new releases of watchOS, tvOS, and the HomePod operating system. But we already know that some of the Apple Intelligence features won’t launch until the iOS/iPadOS 18.1 and macOS 15.1 updates later in the year.

It’s possible that some of the Apple Intelligence features showcased on September 9 will be available by year’s end, while others will go live in early 2025.

Chris Keall is an Auckland-based member of the Herald’s business team. He joined the Herald in 2018 and is the technology editor and a senior business writer.