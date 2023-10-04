The Warehouse and a union are having talks today after serious divisions emerged over pay and some conditions.

First Union organiser Bill Bradford said worker representatives and the company were starting mediated bargaining today.

Union members at The Warehouse went on strike at two stores in Auckland and Palmerston North on September 1.

“The main sticking points are pay and workload,” Bradford said today.

The union previously said a 4 per cent pay rise offer, and a zero pay rise offer for new starters, was not good enough.

The Warehouse Group previously said strike action was disappointing and the company faced an extremely challenging trading environment.

Bradford said the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment was providing the mediation.

Meanwhile, Bradford said across the retail sector, violence and antisocial behaviour from rogue customers was deeply concerning to staff.

Retail crime, such as this alleged bashing of a security guard by two shoplifters, is a big concern to a union representing supermarket staff. Photo / Foodstuffs

He said many Woolworths/Countdown staff were unionised, but not many in Foodstuffs.

“We’ve got more than 10,000 members in Countdown.”

He said the union and Countdown had a good working relationship, despite some ups and downs.

“They’re meeting regularly with Countdown, looking at the whole issue of safety and security.”

Bradford said inequality, desperation and alienation was driving at least some of the retail crime but supermarket staff were unfairly getting abused.

National Party MP Mark Mitchell said he wanted retailers and members of the security industry to meet and work out ways to better tackle retail crime.

Mark MItchell, National Party MP, says closer relations between authorities, retailers and the security industry are needed to tackle retail crime. Photo / Jed Bradley

Despite his own and his party’s frequently “tough on crime” rhetoric, Mitchell also said cost of living pressures and desperation were driving some of the retail crime.

“But there is a very big proportion of it that is not related to that at all.”

Several brazen and high-profile shoplifting and retail crimes have frustrated members of the public recently.

National Business Review owner Todd Scott in mid-September said he tackled an abusive, aggressive thief at an Auckland CBD Countdown but was told to let the man go.

Mitchell, a former cop and security specialist, said it was best for members of the public not to intervene when witnessing shoplifting.

“As frustrating as it is, and we all feel the frustration, the reality is a lot of these offenders carry weapons and are prepared to use them.”

Foodstuffs in late August said it recorded 3900 crimes from the start of May to end of July this year at its North Island stores.

The supermarket company said that was a 59 per cent increase year-on-year.

Bank talks

Bradford said First Union was also involved in talks with major banks, including Westpac, where a highly unusual strike happened in August.

Mediation with Westpac was scheduled to start tomorrow, he said.

Westpac's unionised workers went on strike, some gathering outside the bank's Auckland headquarters in August. Photo / Dean Purcell

The union has rejected an offer of a 7 per cent pay increase over 18 months and a one-off $1000 payment to staff.

“They’ve made an offer that doesn’t match the cost of living,” Bradford said.

Westpac has said the 7 per cent increase was above what it called the forecast inflation track.

Bradford said the union was broadly concerned about big banks diverting profits to dividends and Australian shareholders but relations with the major players had some nuances.

“The BNZ we’re in bargaining with but we’re actually making good progress with them.”

He said talks with ANZ were not due until next year.

John Weekes is online business editor. He has covered courts, politics, crime and consumer affairs. He rejoined the Herald in 2020, previously working at Stuff and News Regional, Australia.