Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

The Warehouse workers to go on strike this Friday after union says small and ‘disgusting’ pay rise offered

John Weekes
By
3 mins to read
A union says strike action will go ahead at The Warehouse this week. Photo / Supplied

A union says strike action will go ahead at The Warehouse this week. Photo / Supplied

Union members at The Warehouse are expected to go on strike in two cities tomorrow.

The Herald understands a strike notice will be issued before 1pm today and industrial action at Palmerston North and WestCity

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business