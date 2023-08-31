A union says strike action will go ahead at The Warehouse this week. Photo / Supplied

Union members at The Warehouse are expected to go on strike in two cities tomorrow.

The Herald understands a strike notice will be issued before 1pm today and industrial action at Palmerston North and WestCity mall in West Auckland is expected tomorrow afternoon.

First Union organisers said a 4 per cent pay rise offer, and a zero pay rise offer for new starters, was not good enough.

“These are retail workers across a variety of roles from checkout to shop floor to stock room,” organiser Nicholas Mayne said.

He said some workers at The Warehouse were on the minimum wage of $22.70 per hour.

He said Palmerston North and WestCity unionised staff were ready to strike - and votes elsewhere across the country were being counted.

Mayne said of more than 300 votes counted so far, the vast majority rejected the company’s pay offer.

He expected staff from other stores to join the striking workers tomorrow in a show of support.

First Union’s Bill Bradford said the company offered workers a 4 per cent pay rise, which was not good enough.

“They’ve made a very low pay offer ... We’re taking action to get an increase on that.

“We’re looking at The Warehouse being minimum wage employers for a start rate, which is pretty disgusting,” he added.

“And they said they’ve made an offer they’re not going to improve on.

“So we’ve got no choice but to try and persuade them or take some action to increase the offer,” Bradford said.

“The company has been definite about being unwilling to pay any more.”

The company has been approached for comment.

The Warehouse Group’s net profit slumped in the six months to January 29, dropping 61 per cent to $17.3 million compared with $44.4m the same period a year ago.

And earlier this year, the company said restructuring plans would lead to about 340 job cuts.

The retail giant at the time said increased business costs and a slow second quarter during the key Christmas trading period drove the decline in bottom-line profit.

Westpac strike

Meanwhile, Bradford said the union was now in mediated bargaining with Westpac.

Unionised Westpac workers gathered in downtown Auckland on August 9 calling for better pay during the rare bank worker strike.

“They have to be very, very angry to go on strike, but we’ve been trying to negotiate for more than five months,” Bradford told the Herald at the strike that day.

He said Westpac workers since 2021 had pay rises well below the financial and insurance services sector average.

But this week it seemed the two sides had agreed to keep talking and work out a deal.

And at Auckland Airport, cleaners will be stopping work today and going on strike, according to E tū union.

The union said workers will strike in groups and will be on a picket line at the Domestic Terminal (Air New Zealand side) from 1.30pm until 2.30pm.

The union claimed employer OCS “offered zero increase in recent negotiations”. The Herald has approached the airport for comment.

John Weekes is online business editor. He has covered courts, politics, crime and consumer affairs. He rejoined the Herald in 2020, previously working at Stuff and News Corp Australia.



