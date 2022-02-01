Omicron is the new variant of Covid-19, first detected in South Africa in November 2021. Video / NZ Herald

The kiwifruit industry is bracing itself for a chronic labour shortage in the lead-up to this year's harvest, which was expected to be another record-breaker.

Experienced workers may be able to earn up to $40 an hour.

New Zealand Kiwifruit Growers Inc chief executive Colin Bond said New Zealand would need 24,000 seasonal workers to pick and pack. The majority of those positions were based in the Bay of Plenty.

However, the shortage of seasonal labour was forecast to be higher than last year and border closures meant the industry could potentially face a 6500-worker shortage.

''Covid-19 and other issues such as the eruption in Tonga could also impact upon the number of RSE [recognised seasonal employer] workers able to join the kiwifruit harvest. In addition to this, an outbreak of Omicron throughout the harvest could also negatively impact upon the work-ready seasonal labour force.''

To combat the issue, NZKGI was running its labour attraction campaign again to get the message out about the great roles and attractive pay rates available.

New Zealand Kiwifruit Growers Inc chief executive Colin Bond. Photo / Supplied

''For those who like outdoor work there are picking jobs available, and for those who prefer indoor work, the packhouse might be more attractive. Packhouse work involves sorting and grading, packing the fruit into trays, forklift operation and machinery operation.

''There are also career opportunities for those who would like more permanent roles.''

Bond said pay rates for seasonal workers depend on the employer and nature of the role.

Last season harvesting roles paid an average of $27 per hour. Rates however do vary and can go up to $40, he said.

Unskilled packhouse roles such as packing start from minimum wage plus holiday pay, but more skilled and experienced workers can earn up to $38 per hour.

''The kiwifruit industry is booming and there are great career opportunities in scientific, commercial and technical fields available for those who show aptitude. Orchard managers, for example, can earn over $100,000 per year.''

A recent NZKGI survey of 2021 seasonal workers found about 80per cent were satisfied with their work environment and "many employers are constantly working to make the industry more attractive for employees".

EastPack chief executive Hamish Simson said he expected the main harvest to start with a ''hiss and a roar'' in the second week of March.

Increased volumes of gold kiwifruit meant another record crop was on the cards. The hot, sunny weather had also helped mature fruit and enhance quality.

Simson said EastPack would need more than 3500 seasonal workers in its packhouses and there was good money up for grabs.

''We start at the living wage. Labour is tight so the growers and us are putting money on the table to attract people into our industry.''

EastPack chief executive Hamish Simson says the company has seasonal work across its sites. Photo / Supplied

Nearly 600 RSE workers were employed by EastPack although some of them were yet to arrive in the country.

''We have got our full complement of RSEs. They are signed up, at least on paper and it will depend on flight availability.''

Most of EastPack's sites were ready although it was still completing some coolstore development at Te Puke. Last year EastPack invested $25 million into numerous projects including automation.

Trevelyan Pack & Cool managing director James Trevelyan says the upcoming harvest could be a challenge due to the labour shortage. Photo / NZME

Trevelyan Pack & Cool managing director James Trevelyan said he was concerned about a labour shortage and the Omicron breakout.

''Life is a lot easier when you can control things and make plans. But Omicron and labour is a challenge. Our over arching focus is to make sure Trevelyan's is the safest place in the world to work.''

He said it had changed processes from the front gate and dismantled its cafe.

The recruitment drive was under way and Trevelyan's was looking at how it could put itself in front of the labour force rather than people just answering job advertisements.

It usually employed about 1400 seasonal workers and also relied on RSE workers.

The kiwifruit harvest is expected to start in March. Photo /Supplied

Zespri chief grower, industry and sustainability officer Carol Ward said it was looking forward to another season of strong growth in the supply of kiwifruit which would help meet the continued demand in the markets.

The industry was focused on securing the seasonal labour supply needed for harvest due to the absence of backpacker workers, she said.

Ministry for Social Development Bay of Plenty Regional commissioner Mike Bryant said it helped 2290 beneficiaries move off benefits and into seasonal kiwifruit work last year - an increase of 30 per cent.

''We've had some positive feedback from those who have given it a go. We encourage people to take up seasonal opportunities, as it can be a stepping-stone to other types of work and can lead to full-time work.''

The ministry and NZKGI were jointly funding a seasonal labour co-ordinator and worked alongside several employers to co-design initiatives to get people into the industry and keep them there.

However, Bryant said not all jobseekers were suitable for kiwifruit work.

Ministry of Social Development Bay of Plenty regional commissioner Mike Bryant. Photo / Supplied

''It can be a physical job with, at times, long hours. But not all kiwifruit jobs involve picking, packing or stacking, and there are many options – from forklift operation to administration – so if someone is not able to do physical work, there could be opportunities and career options in other roles.''

Immigration New Zealand acting strategy, engagement and education general manager Hilary Pearse said there were 7702 RSE workers in New Zealand, including 860 in the Bay of Plenty.

About 65 per cent of RSE workers in the Bay were from Vanuatu and Samoa while 21 per cent came from Tonga and Fiji.

RSE workers from the Pacific can enter New Zealand to support the horticulture and viticulture industries if they meet the requirements for a border exception, she said.

Want a kiwifruit job?

