Walmart to allow vaccinated shoppers, workers to go maskless

As an incentive, Walmart said it is offering workers US$75 if they prove they've been vaccinated. Photo / AP

Walmart, the world's largest retailer, said Friday that it won't require vaccinated shoppers or workers to wear a mask in its US stores unless state or local laws say otherwise.

Vaccinated shoppers can go maskless immediately, the company said. Vaccinated workers can stop wearing them on Tuesday. As an incentive, Walmart said it is offering workers US$75 ($103) if they prove they've been vaccinated.

Customers won't be asked but rather held to an "honor system" regarding their vaccination status, Walmart said.

Workers, however, will need to answer "yes" to a vaccination question in a daily health assessment in order to go maskless, the company said in a memo to employees posted on its corporate website.

"Integrity is one of our core values, and we trust that associates will respect that principle when answering," the memo states. To get the bonus, workers will have to show their original vaccination certificate.

The company based in Bentonville, Arkansas, noted it is offering vaccines at its more than 5100 Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies, and through special events.

Walmart is the nation's largest employer with roughly 1.5 million workers in the US including those at Sam's Club, distribution centers and in corporate and managerial jobs.

On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

Walmart was one of the first retailers to mandate masks last July. Its move to allow vaccinated shoppers and workers to not wear masks could lead other chains to follow suit.