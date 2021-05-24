Website of the Year

Waikato DHB cyber attack: Individual patients could be blackmailed, experts warn

6 minutes to read
Waikato DHB's IT centre is the target of a major cyber security attack. Video / Waikato DHB

Chris Keall
By:

Business writer, NZ Herald

"We don't pay ransom" has been the blunt message from Waikato District Health Board chief executive Dr Kevin Snee as his organisation continues to grapple with the effects of a cyberattack that hit last Tuesday.

