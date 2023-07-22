Voyager 2023 media awards

Waiheke Island helipads: 195pc rise in sites - who owns them?

Anne Gibson
By
14 mins to read
A Heletranz chopper at Tantalus Estate winery on Waiheke.

The millionaire’s paradise of Waiheke Island has seen a 195 per cent jump in helipad applications since pre-Covid times.

There are at least 62 sites where applications have either been granted, construction is being monitored

