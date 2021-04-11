Website of the Year

Wāhine workers: Changing the face of forestry

4 minutes to read
The all female crew who work for Mahi Rakau Forest Management. Photo / Andrew Warner

Carmen Hall
By:

Multimedia journalist

Some didn't get out of the van. Others lasted a day. Some made it through the week. Two originals remain.

Welcome to Truedy Taia's world. She is the crew manager for an all-female team that

